Two new COVID-19 deaths in WV, no counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s total to 319 West Virginians who have died due to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female and an 80-year-old male both from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR’s County Alert System shows all counties have now moved out of the red level. Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Monongalia, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Boone counties are all listed as orange. Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming are gold. 28 counties are yellow and 16 are green.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, the WV DHHR reports 120 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the total to 14,504 cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,464 active cases, 163 current hospitalizations and 10,721 recoveries.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today at the following locations:

Boone County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Whitesville Fire Department, 1190 Raleigh Street, Whitesville, WV

Logan County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Monongalia County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Winfield High School, 3022 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Wayne County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

