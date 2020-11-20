Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Kanawha County, active cases drop

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There are two new deaths in Kanawha County from COVID-19 Friday.

The deaths are both 85-year-old women.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 to 132.

There are now 5,168 cases in Kanawha County in total, up 63 from Thursday.

Active cases dropped by 19 to 1004.

Recovered cases are over 4,000, up to 4,032 from 3,952 on Thursday.