Two new deaths, six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and six positive cases from COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 908 positive, 21,449 negative and 26 deaths.

There have been 290 recoveries from COVID-19, DHHR’s website.

A 98-year old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year old man from Wood County have died as a result of the virus.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.