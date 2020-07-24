Two people arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Fayette County

Daniel Croft and Debra McKean have been arrested in Fayette County for allegedly selling drugs. July 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two people are facing charges after allegedly selling drugs in Fayette County.

Police say an investigation of controlled drug purchases in Fayette County led the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force to Debra McKean and Daniel Croft. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a home on Jeffries Road in Fayetteville, and both Croft and McKean were arrested.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says Croft and McKean have been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies found $2,000 in cash, a large amount of a substance consistent with heroin, and digital scales with packaging materials.

Deputies also say the WV Department of Health and Human Resources was called after a small child was also found in the home.

McKean and Croft are in the Southern Regional Jail. Their bond was set at $50,000.

