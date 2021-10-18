Two people dead after Logan County shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFouci, officers received a call reporting shots fired in Logan County around 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning on Brogue Drive at Dingess.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 52-year-old Shawn Dempsey and 52-year-old Karen Dempsey both shot to death.

They believe that the person who shot the two victims was their son, Shawn Dempsey Jr., who reportedly took his father’s vehicle and led Wayne County deputies on a chase into Mingo County.

Mingo County chased Dempsey’s vehicle until it became stuck on a road in Mingo County where a standoff ensued between Dempsey and Mingo County deputies. Dempsey Jr. was killed in the standoff.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

13 News has reached out to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back.