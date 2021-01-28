Two plead guilty in WV spotlighting case

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A two men have pleaded guilty to charges relating to a 2018 spotlighting case out of Wyoming County, WV.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police says officers responded to a complaint in December of 2018 that a large 10-point buck had been spotlighted and then killed with a firearm in Wyoming County. The person who made the complaint told officers the shooter, who allegedly claimed to be coon hunting, had been driving around on posted leases on his side-by-side with dogs.

The officers working the case said during the investigation, the suspect allegedly paid an acquaintance $100 to watch for the deer and let him know when it was spotted. The WV NRP also says the shooter allegedly saw a police officer in the area, went to a neighbor’s house and called 911 to report a false emergency in an attempt to get the officer to leave the area.

The WV NRP says both the shooter and accomplice were charged with multiple violations and the deer was confiscated. Officers say after several delays caused by court schedules, witness schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic, the final hearing took place this week and both men pleaded guilty to violations including hunting on lands of another, hunting with a rifle in a bow only county and illegally killing a trophy animal. The men are also facing fines of more than $3,400 dollars.