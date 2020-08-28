Two seriously injured in ATV crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men have been seriously injured after an ATV crash in Fayette County.
The crash took place around 2 a.m. on Waterplant Road in the Fayetteville area.
The ATV was occupied by two men from the Minden area, both of which are in serious condition.
One of the victims was flown to CAMC for treatment, as each suffered broken ribs, broken clavicals, and heat trauma.
The investigation continues. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or on their Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
