Two shootings in six hours in Jewel City

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington police are investigating a second shooting that has sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.

This is the second shooting within a matter of 6 hours. The first one happened last night around 10 p.m. just two blocks away on the 900 block of 21st Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a second shooting in Huntington that has sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.

The first one happened around 10 p.m. last night on 21st Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. pic.twitter.com/qxZiauBOsj — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) October 12, 2020

Right now, both northbound lanes are closed between 8th and 9th Avenues but police expect to open up at least one of the lanes shortly.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.