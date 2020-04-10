Two West Virginia colleges set up emergency funds for students

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – At least two West Virginia colleges have set up emergency assistance programs to financially help students during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia University and West Virginia State University say they’re trying to help students who’ve taken financial hits to continue their education. Both schools announced their funds on Thursday.
West Virginia State University students must been in good standing with the school and can apply for funds on the college’s website. WVU says it’s working to identify students who would need help from its fund, including the more than 4,000 students employed by the school but not covered under federal aid programs.
