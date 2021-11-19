Two West Virginia Congressmen face off in pre-election disagreements

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tensions are rising between two Republican members of Congress from West Virginia. At issue is the passage of the physical infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives last week. It will mean $6 billion for Mountain State roads, highways, bridges, airports, and more.

Congressman David McKinley was in a small group of Republicans who voted “yes.” But Congressman Alex Mooney says it opens the flood gates for social spending so he voted “no.”

“Sadly, 13 Republicans, including one here in West Virginia, David McKinley, gave them the votes needed to put them over the top. And now it’s swung the gates wide open to this ‘Build Back Better’ which is another couple-trillion dollars in Green New Deal, socialist priorities,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia – District 2.

“Because West Virginia lost population it is losing one seat in Congress. So Congressmen McKinley and Mooney will face off in the primary election next May,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

But Congressman McKinley says if West Virginia is going to grow and prosper and attract tourists, it must have better roads and bridges.

“Keep it in mind West Virginia, U.S. News and World Report, and any of us that travel, U.S. News and World Report indicates we have the worst infrastructure in the nation. We’re 50 out of 50,” said Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia – District 1.

The two men also disagree on whether there should have been a commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol riots. Again McKinley voted yes; Mooney voted no.

“It’s disappointing to have Republicans, enabling and supporting Democrats, to go after Donald Trump,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of it. People want to know what caused one of the worst embarrassments for this country,” said Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia.

