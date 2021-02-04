Two West Virginia men sentenced to federal prison for gun crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men convicted of gun crimes have been sentenced to federal prison, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Stuart’s office says John brady Studenic, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a fire arm. Studenic, who is also a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club will be under supervised release for three years following his release. According to Stuart, Studenic had allegedly admitted to fleeing when a Parkersburg Police Department officer attempted to stop him for running a red light while riding a motorcycle. While fleeing, he reportedly traveled 90 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, passing multiple vehicles using a turning lane or the lane for oncoming traffic and running a second red light.

According to Stuart’s office, Studenic wrecked the motorcycle and initiated a brief physical struggle with the arresting officer. As he was being searched during the arrest, the officer found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. He also reportedly had additional ammunition, approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. Studenic also had a previous felony conviction for malicious assault in 2010.

Stuart’s office says Ronald Sayles, 43, of Charleston was also sentenced to 21 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a concurrent eight-month sentence in prison for violating terms of supervised release relating to an underlying federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Stuart’s office, Sayles admitted to being a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Charleston in September 2020. Responding officers searching him found a 9mm pistol in the pocket of his jacket. He reportedly admitted he knew he was prohibited from possessing the gun due to two prior felony convictions. In 2002, he was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. While serving a term of supervised federal release for that offense, he was convicted in 2016 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.