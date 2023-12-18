MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia State Police troopers were shot in Martinsburg Sunday night by a man they were trying to arrest on a battery charge, according to the WVSP.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Senior Trooper Abraham Bean and Trooper Cardin Spessert went to Connell Street in Martinsburg to serve an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Tobias Ganey.

Ganey refused to leave the house, so the two troopers got into the residence to arrest him. At this point, the West Virginia State Police said Trooper Bean was shot four times, and Trooper Spessert was shot once. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

Both were taken to the hospital, according to the WVSP. Spessert was admitted for observation and Bean had to have surgery to treat serious injuries. They are both in stable condition.