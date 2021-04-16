Two WV counties in red as active COVID-19 cases decrease

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After spending one day in the red, Nicholas County has moved back to orange on West Virginia’s County Alert System map as the state’s active cases continue to decline.

WV County Alert System map for April 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the map, Boone and Berkeley counties continue to remain in red on the map. Other counties in orange with Nicholas County include Putnam, Kanawha, Mingo, Raleigh, Mineral and Jefferson countines.

The state’s map lists Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hardy, Morgan, Marion and Brooke counties as gold and Hancock, Marshall, Wetzel, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Wirt, Jackson, Clay, Monroe, Wyoming and Wayne counties in yellow. The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are all listed as green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 475 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 148,071 total cases throughout the pandemic. While the number of new daily cases is slightly up, the state’s active COVID-19 cases continue declining, with 7,272 cases reported Friday, April 16.

Health officials say 234 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 57 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR also says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,777 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old female from Jackson County, and an 84-year old male from Wyoming County.

WV COVID-19 data for April 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,592,544 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.31% and a cumulative rate of 5.21%.

A total of 480,870 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 680,613 people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,342), Berkeley (11,499), Boone (1,861), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,117), Cabell (8,594), Calhoun (271), Clay (451), Doddridge (542), Fayette (3,240), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,598), Hampshire (1,686), Hancock (2,699), Hardy (1,431), Harrison (5,377), Jackson (1,891), Jefferson (4,312), Kanawha (13,971), Lewis (1,132), Lincoln (1,391), Logan (2,990), Marion (4,122), Marshall (3,261), Mason (1,931), McDowell (1,467), Mercer (4,548), Mineral (2,751), Mingo (2,409), Monongalia (8,931), Monroe (1,066), Morgan (1,073), Nicholas (1,483), Ohio (4,018), Pendleton (680), Pleasants (831), Pocahontas (638), Preston (2,803), Putnam (4,782), Raleigh (6,082), Randolph (2,490), Ritchie (655), Roane (577), Summers (751), Taylor (1,195), Tucker (524), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,815), Wayne (2,814), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,183), Wirt (378), Wood (7,564), Wyoming (1,899).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV1

0:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Dorie Miller Park, 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.