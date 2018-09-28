Two WV Justices Try to Refute Impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One current and one former justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court are trying to get their impeachment trials halted. Former Justice Robin Davis says her impeachment trial is unnecessary since she has already retired form the court. Davis filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging the whole impeachment process was a power grab by governor justice to stack the court with Republicans.

Current Chief Justice Margaret Workman, wants her Senate trial delayed and the articles of impeachment against her dismissed. The impeachment resulted mostly from a supreme court remodeling scandal where justices spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on lavish decor for their personal offices.

"The average West Virginian that works very hard for their paycheck, cannot even fathom the type of spending that was going on over in the Supreme Court. But what we also have to ask ourselves is does it rise to the level of overturning the will of the voters?" said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanahwa.

Justice Beth Walker's impeachment trial is scheduled for Monday. She faces one charge of maladministration, related to court spending. suspended Justice Allen Loughry is facing a 25-count federal criminal indictment with his trial set for federal court in Charleston on Tuesday.