Two WV school workers suspended for protesting election

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Two employees at a West Virginia school district are suspended with pay after they went to last week’s demonstrations in Washington to support the overturning of the presidential election.

The Jefferson County school district is about an hour from the nation’s capital.

Officials said Monday the suspensions were due to the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

On Monday, county schools Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson said in a letter to employees that the two workers had posted “threatening and inflammatory” messages on social media, were present at the protest march and had violated the county’s leave policy.