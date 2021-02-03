Two WV senators play key part in COVID-19 relief package

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two West Virginia senators are playing a key role in the COVID-19 relief debate.

President Biden is pushing congress to pass a $1.9 trillion package to help aid Americans during the pandemic.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are two key voices pushing for a bipartisan agreement to get things moving quickly.

Monday night, Capito was one of 10 Republican senators to meet with President Biden’s Oval office to discuss the relief package.

“He didn’t exactly pledge to redo his entire bill, but he certainly wanted to hear our viewpoint,” Capito said.

Manchin got on board with Biden’s proposal but made it known he wants it bipartisan – making him the 50th critical vote for senate democrats to move forward. He discussed his views on CBS This Morning Wednesday.

“The bottom line is we need a robust, but we need it quickly and that’s why I moved the president. I spoke and moved to basically get this process started but I was very clear. I’m not killing the filibuster,” Manchin said.

Capito says at this point she thinks the house and senate will move forward with the process of reconciliation that will be partisan and take longer.

“We kept trying to emphasize to him that if we took a more targeted approach where we can get bipartisan ideas in then we could do this a lot quicker because we’ve done five of them in the past,” Capito said.

Some of the differences between the two plans between democrats and republicans include unemployment insurance, funding to reopen schools and stimulus checks for individuals.

“We’re going to make sure that, basically, people that are unemployed won’t go without an unemployment check after March 14. So, that’s going to make sure we take extensions there. We’re going to make sure we’re still helping business people with PPE. We have to look at the restaurant, entertainment business is collapsing,” Manchin said.

Capito says there could be some changes to the relief package, but Biden says he’s not changing his mind about stimulus checks amounts.

“The president did emphasize very strongly to us in the meeting last night that the $1,400 is a non-negotiable figure for him,” Capito said.

The bill will now be put up for debate before it is sent to committees for amendments.