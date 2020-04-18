Tynice Martin selected by LA Sparks with 34th pick of 2020 WNBA Draft

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – Former West Virginia guard Tynice Martin will begin her career in the City of Angels after being selected by the Sparks with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

The Sparks have their eyes on making another playoff run after falling in the 2019 Conference Finals to the Connecticut Sun. She will likely spend time behind veteran guards Chelsea Gray and Kristi Toliver, who signed with LA in the offseason.

Martin finished her WVU career as one of the most decorated Mountaineer players ever, logging 4,166 career points, the third-most in school history, and scoring 1,980 career points, WVU’s fourth-highest all-time total. She also made two All-Big 12 First Teams in 2017 and 2019, while leading the Mountaineers to a Big 12 title in 2017.

“There’s no doubt that she’ll go down as one of the top players to ever play here at West Virginia,” said WVU Coach Mike Carey.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories