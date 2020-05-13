U.S Army Corps of Engineers to open campgrounds in Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, has released its West Virginia campground schedule for 2020.
The 2020 West Virginia campground opening schedule includes:
Burnsville Lake:
- Bulltown Campground – May 21, 2020
- Riffle Run Campground – May 22, 2020
Sutton Lake:
- Gerald R. Freeman Campground – May 19, 2020
- Bakers Run Campground – May 19, 2020
- Bee Run Campground – May 19, 2020
Summersville Lake:
- Battle Run Campground – May 20, 2020
R.D Bailey Lake:
- Guyandotte Campground – Expected to be open in early June.
East Lynn Lake:
- East Fork Lake – May 22, 2020
The schedule includes the following lock and dams:
- Robert C. Byrd
- Racine
- Winfield
- Marmet
- London
Following Gov. Jim Justice’s campground operating guidelines, only West Virginia residents will be permitted to enter campgrounds until further notice.
If you currently have a camping reservation and are not a resident of West Virginia, the corps asks you to the following:
Cancel your reservation date until June 9, 2020. All reservation fees for canceled days will be automatically refunded.
Monitor for future updates regarding the operating status of campgrounds.
Shelters at the previously listed facilities will be available for use starting May 16, 2020. The corps asks visitors to follow Gov. Justice’s recommendations by limiting group gatherings at shelters to 25 people or less.
