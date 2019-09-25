U.S. Attorney not giving in to pressure from Senator on VA investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The investigation into suspicious deaths at the VA in Clarksburg has gone on for over 15 months, leading some to think more needs to be done. Senator Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia) has said that if the investigation isn’t completed soon he will call for a Senate Investigation. On Wednesday he wrote in a statement:

“We have begun the process of meeting with VA leadership to gather as much information as possible about the policies and procedures that were in place in Clarksburg. My staff questioned VA and VA Office of Inspector General on hiring, credentialing, monitoring and reporting of suspicious deaths, patient safety, control of drugs including insulin, and why an investigation like this could take so long, with no public notification. These victims’ families deserve answers and we will ensure that they receive them.”

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia says that the investigation is being led by the facts and it won’t be rushed just because of ongoing pressure.

“Senators are concerned like everybody about the investigation and about the veterans, I’ve said before my dad is a veteran, he gets treatment at the VA so it’s a personal thing to me obviously. but no the evidence drives the investigation,” said Powell.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) also expressed concern for the pace of the investigation but says she will wait for the final report before making any decisions.

“I get the feeling and the assurances from the U.S. Attorney and others that they’re moving quickly. So I think the best thing to do is to wait for the official report and then I would join Senator Manchin with the senate investigation if that’s warranted,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

