U.S. Department of Commerce says West Virginia #1 for income growth

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginia led the nation in personal income growth following a report from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In a congratulatory Tweet, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said West Virginia led the nation in personal income growth for the first Quarter of 2019 with a 5.6 percent growth rate.

Congratulations to #WestVirginia and @WVGovernor Justice for having the highest Q1 personal income growth (5.6%) in the country with the 2nd highest earnings increase, but also the 4th lowest increase in government benefits income in the nation. https://t.co/GItjydlv9Y — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) June 25, 2019

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement: