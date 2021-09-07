U.S. House Committee on Ethics extends investigation of WV Rep.’s campaign spending

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An investigation into West Virginia Representative Alex Mooney’s (R) campaign finances has been extended.

The investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics showed Mooney allegedly spent funds flagged for his campaign on personal expenses. Mooney campaign spokesman Mark Harris says the article initially reporting on the investigation, published by the CQ Roll Call in late August, focused on “inaccurate allegations.

“Some of these allegations are demonstrably false and are legitimate expenses to local West Virginia businesses,” Harris said shortly after the CQ Roll Call article was published.

In a recent statement, Harris said:

Prior to the Office of Congressional Ethics inquiry, Congressman Mooney adopted multiple new procedures, amended past reports to ensure their accuracy and hired a company to ensure full legal compliance and accurate reporting. Congressman Mooney is fully cooperating in this matter. The Congressman will clear up this issue and as always fight for the people of West Virginia and their conservative values. Mark Harris, campaign spokesman for Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV)

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics also released the following statement regarding the investigation:

Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A) and 17A(c)(1), the Chairman [Theodore E. Deutch, D-FL] and Ranking Member [Jackie Walorski, R-IN) of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alex Mooney, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on July 23, 2021. The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgement on behalf of the Committee. The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Thursday, October 21, 2021. U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics