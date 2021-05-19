U.S. House passes bill on VA patient safety

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill sponsored by West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation to improve safety at Veterans Affairs medical facilities has passed the House.

The bill would require VA facilities to submit a report to Congress on how cameras can be better used to improve health care and the safety of patients.

The bill is in direct response to the murders of several veterans at the Clarksburg VA hospital.
Reta Mays was sentenced to seven life terms after admitting to murdering seven patients.

