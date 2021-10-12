U.S. Marshals make 44 arrests through Operation Invictus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A handful of arrests, including multiple felonies were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Multiple felonies were included in the roundup. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding.

The CUFF task force said they also found guns and drugs throughout the arrests.