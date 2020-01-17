U.S. Senate race in full-swing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, is officially a candidate for reelection, after filing her papers with the Secretary of State’s office. After serving 14 years in the U.S. House and six years in the Senate, Capito promises to run on her record.

“Obviously the miners pension was a big victory for us and my voice for West Virginia was extremely helpful there. But things like transportation, our economy. We’ve got more people working, less unemployment,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

But she will have a primary challenger, Republican Allen Whitt says he’s tougher especially on pro-life issues.

“I am by far more conservative than Senator Capito, so much so that the GOP in West Virginia issued a panicked press release to endorse her, just an hour after I announced, so that should tell you something,” said Allen Whitt, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

The Democrats also have a contested primary with Paula Jean Swearengin, who got 30 percent of the vote against Senator Joe Manchin two years ago.

“Medicare for all. You know I think this is one of the sickest and poorest states in the nation. We need to combat the addiction epidemic,” said Paula Jean Swearengin, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Former Democratic State Senator Richard Ojeda is the the U.S. Senate primary, too.

“I believe that West Virginia needs a real voice in Washington, D.C. I think that Mitch McConnell needs to have a thorn in his side,” said Richard Ojeda, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday May 12th.

“As of now there are four major party candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia. The filing deadline in January 25th so it’s still possible more will get in,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.