U.S. Senators weigh-in on President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito was joined by several Republican colleagues in Washington, DC today to oppose the 2.2 trillion dollar infrastructure improvement plan from the White House.

The senators agree the bill must focus on roads, highways, and bridges, but say the president’s bill is filled with “pork projects” that have nothing to do with transportation.

“There is also a lot of home health care reshaping. That to me is not a typical infrastructure. These are hundreds of billions of dollars,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The bill before the Senate also raises the net corporate income tax from 21 to 28 percent. Senator Joe Manchin says that’s too high and he’ll vote no, unless there is a compromise.

“We can do so much, and take care of what we have. Collect what’s owed to us, make sure we’re competitive in our rates. 25 percent is a national, and it should be an international corporate rate,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia’s top transportation project is securing the billions of dollars needed to finish Corridor H in the eastern panhandle which flows into Virginia and Washington, DC.

‘What the benefit is going to be here is opening up central West Virginia for tourism, and for ease of moving goods,” said Senator Capito.

The senators agree, funding to expand broadband should be included in the infrastructure bill.

“The U.S, Senate Republican caucus is offering an alternative infrastructure bill, spending 700 billion dollars, which is only one-third of what the President is offering,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller is also weighing in with her opposition saying, “The Biden Administration’s partisan $2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ plan is a Trojan Horse for radical Green New Deal policies that would destroy our energy industry.”