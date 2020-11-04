UC professor says 2020 election could have an impact on future elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While election night may be over — the impact that this historical election will have on future elections is just beginning to emerge.

The University of Charleston’s director of the political science program, Professor Brad Deel believes lawmakers will push to make voting easier for people, after 2020 saw a huge increase in absentee and early voting.

“I think that to the extent that legislators make it easier for people to vote. In Texas, in Harrison CO. Texas, they made one polling place open 24 hours a day,” Deel said. “People work shift work, they work nightside, they are nurses, doctors. they work in the oil industry. I think the things that we can do to make it easier to participate in democracy are beneficial.”

