UK student from WV arraigned for Capitol riots involvement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) – A West Virginia Woman has been arraigned in federal court for her involvement in the protests at the nation’s Capitol Jan. 6.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Gracyn Courtright, of Hurricane, West Virginia faces four federal misdemeanor charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engages in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Theft of Government Property (under $1,000)

The FBI filed an affidavit in federal court against Courtright Saturday. According to that affidavit, a witness allegedly saw a video of Courtright in the halls of the Capitol and messaged her asking if she was there. The witness provided a screenshot of the messages to the FBI. Courtright is identified as a senior at the University of Kentucky in the affidavit.