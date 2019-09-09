UMWA announces layoffs at Pinnacle Mine

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Union leaders in Wyoming County announced there were some layoffs at a local processing plant on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. According to United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Local 1713 President, Jackie Lane, there were 13 workers released at the Pinnacle Mining processing plant in Pineville, WV.

Lane said the plant was shut down due to the current coal market place. He added the company is still rehabbing the Greenridge #1 mine. There is no word on when the laid-off workers would return to work.

Further details on the lay off were not available. 59News has reached out to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training for a comment.

