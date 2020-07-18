Under a ‘tiny roof’: Foster care youth transition through new assisted living program

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – “Aging out” of the foster care system can be tough, especially if you don’t have a place to live.

Youth who go through the foster care system until they’re 18-years-old can endure struggles such as adapting to living on their own or even finding a place to live.

The staff at Stepping Stones, Inc. are working to change that.

Sometimes our older youth’s needs are maybe not as prioritized. They especially need emotional support as well as guidance and mentoring to help. Raymona Preston, assistant director of Stepping Stones, Inc.

Raymona Preston, the assistant director for Stepping Stones, Inc. as well as Susan Fry, the executive director, has developed a new assisted living program to help youth from 16 to 21-years-old prosper in the modern world.

The new program includes the use of “tiny homes.” These homes are much smaller and will only take a couple of months to construct.



The “tiny homes” will be constructed side by side on a small plot of land in Wayne County. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The first “tiny home” was delivered in two separate parts, one being the back and the other the front.

When they first started the project, Preston and Fry realized they couldn’t take on the project alone.

The Wayne County school made up a blueprint to be used for the design of each home. Photo courtesy of Susan Fry, Stepping Stones, Inc.

you can see a large section where the Braskem America Neal Plant leveled the area for more “tiny homes.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Businesses like UniCare of West Virginia, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Toyota have donated resources and funding to help get the project going. The Braskem America Neal Plant in Kenova also cleared out the area where the tiny homes would be built.

The West Virginia Department of Education also played a big part in the project.

Our county education CTE programs took this on as a project. So our Wayne high school students designed the blueprints and our Tolsia high school students actually built this one home. Raymona Preston, assistant director of Stepping Stones, Inc.

The program also includes a sweat equity factor that the resident has to make.

However, the “tiny homes” are not meant to be permanent residences. While this is only a temporary setup, the staff say their first resident is excited to move into their new home.

