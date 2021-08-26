Unemployment rates drop in all 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Unemployment rates fell in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in July.

WorkForce West Virginia says Pendleton County has the lowest seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in the state at 2.7%, followed by Jefferson at 2.8% and Hampshire County at 3%.

McDowell County had the highest rate in the state at 8.5%, followed by Calhoun at 8.4% and Mingo at 8.3%. West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point last month to 5%.

The rate is the lowest since January 2020 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national unemployment rate dropped one-half of a percentage point to 5.4% in July.