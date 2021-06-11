Unidentified human remains found in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, WV — Unidentified human remains have been found in Monongalia County.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on June 10, deputies were dispatched to Dug Hill Road in Morgantown to assisted in the recovery of human remains.

After responding to the scene with the WV State Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were recovered and sent to the medical examiner’s office in Charleston for identification, the release states.

Deputies stated that “the individual was wearing an LA Lakers shirt and black sweat pants,” and “appeared to have dreadlocks,” but due to the state of the remains, deputies have yet to determine the individual’s gender and race, according to the release.

Anyone with information into the identity of the remains are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7218.