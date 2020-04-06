Union representing Fairmont Regional workers plans to file suit against Alecto

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK) – The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents 120 workers at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, says it plans to file suit against Alecto. The RWDSU says Alecto’s March 19 announcement to close Fairmont Regional without any warning is in direct violation of the federal WARN Act.

Stuart Appelbaum, President of the RWDSU issued a statement on the closure.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, the likes of which our country has never witnessed. We are opening field hospitals across the country to ensure we have enough beds for potentially hundreds of thousands of patients who will succumb to the COVID-19 virus. It is outrageous that Alecto would choose to close this facility now, with no warning, in the middle of this national crisis. 120 critical care professionals who need to be on the front lines of this epidemic aren’t able to care for their now hospital-less community. Our union will not stand for this, and we are swiftly filing suit against this company for failure to follow a just path to closure under the WARN Act. This community will need a hospital, and I am hopeful that with the support of local elected officials we can ensure this community keeps its healthcare facility through this pandemic,” Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories