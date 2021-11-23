Union workers, Cabell Huntington Hospital to return to bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and the SEIU District 1199 will return to the bargaining table one week from today.

Officials say negotiations will resume Nov. 30, 2021. The news comes shortly after the announcement that the temporary restraining order taken out by Cabell Huntington Hospital against SEIU union workers will remain in effect until a full evidentiary hearing set for 9 a.m. December 10, 2021.

The hospital released the following statement on the upcoming negotiations:

After two weeks of no response to our Nov. 9 contract offer, we are pleased to learn that the SEIU District 1199 is finally ready to return to the bargaining table on Nov. 30. It is our hope that the Union will make a serious offer when we resume negotiations. All we have asked from the beginning is that members of the Union’s service unit start making a reasonable contribution to their healthcare premiums. For more than 70 years Cabell Huntington Hospital has provided the region’s most generous health care plan for employees and their families and covered 100% of health care premiums. We have asked that service employees contribute, on average, less than 5% of the total cost of providing healthcare for employees’ and their dependents. The premium rates are affordable, and our service workers earn a good living and are paid at the top of the market, with an average base rate of $21.61 per hour and an average hourly rate of $26.45, including shift differential and various premium pay. It is our sincere hope that the union will begin to bargain in good faith over the hospital’s health care proposal. Cabell Huntington Hospital

We have reached out to the union and are awaiting a response. We will update this story when we have that information.