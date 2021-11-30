Union workers receive new offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Service Employees International Union District 1199 workers continue their strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital for the 27th day, union and hospital officials met with a federal mediator at the Ramada Hotel in Huntington to begin renegotiations.

According to Sherri McKinney, the regional director of the SEIU District, the hospital has given the union a new offer. She says union officials are discussing that offer and clarifying some points outlined in it.

McKinney says union members plan to vote on this new offer starting tomorrow, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. and plan to complete that vote by tomorrow night.

The strike began at noon on Nov. 3 when more than 800 workers walked out of the hospital when the SEIU District 1199’s contract expired with the hospital.

Human Resources Director Molly Frick says union members are now being asked to pay for health insurance premiums. The previous offer from the hospital included a 3% average annual wage increase and increased shift differentials.