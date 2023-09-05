CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) – United Airlines flights in Charleston are being impacted by a nationwide ground stop of the company’s flights due to a computer issue.

United Airlines flights were halted nationwide on Tuesday because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

All flights scheduled to take off were being held at their departure airports, the airline said at 12:38 p.m. Central Time. Flights that were already airborne were allowed to remain in the air and continue toward their planned destinations. The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that United Airlines lifted the ground stop shortly before 2 p.m.

According to West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s flight information webpage. A United Airlines flight expected to depart just before 2 p.m. is currently delayed by almost two hours, and a United flight expected to arrive in Charleston from Chicago has been delayed to arrive just after 4 p.m.

The times for a flight arriving later this evening and a flight departing this evening have not been delayed yet, according to Yeager Airport’s website.

One of several FAA bulletins said that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries.

United did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for more information.

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 3% in afternoon trading.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.