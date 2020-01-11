United Food Operations of West Virginia kicks off their 39th annual food drive

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Today the United Food Operation of West Virginia kicked off its 39th annual food drive. And although today these shelves are full, it won’t stay that way for long.

People are having to make decisions, weather to pay a utility bill, weather they buy medicine, or more importantly.. If they eat.” Elaine Harris, United Food Operation of West Virginia.

The non-profit relies entirely on donations and volunteers to provide food on an emergency basis to 13 different food pantries in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Whether the food is a can of ravioli, peanut butter & jelly, or some macaroni and cheese, these items can go a long way for the men, women, and children who need them.

UFO has survived for over 20 years thanks to labor organizations, local community businesses, and volunteers.

