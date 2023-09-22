CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United Way of Central West Virginia is working to make applying for assistance this Christmas a little easier.

The Christmas Bureau is an organization where people can apply for food and toy assistance for the holidays, and now the application process for help is much easier to follow, the United Way says. And with Christmas less than 100 days away, its time to start that process.

For the first time in the program’s history, this year applicants can now use a simple online application. Officials with the Christmas Bureau say the new online platform ensures prompt processing through its quick, straightforward application submissions.

However, anyone who prefers the traditional approach can still opt for a paper application. In both cases, any incomplete applications may cause delays or denial of the application, officials say.

Anyone looking to apply can go to the organization’s website uwcbwv.org to find the link for assistance. Those who need help with the application or have further questions can contact the Christmas Bureau at 304-340-3500 or kcooper@unitedwaycwv.