Units on the scene of house fire in Clendenin

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FIRE GENERIC_1557395215023.jpg.jpg

UPDATE (11:52 a.m. on Thursday, November 18): Crews have confirmed that this was an abandoned house, and it is said to be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirms that crews are on the scene of a house fire in Clendenin.

Pinch and Frame fire crews are said to be responding to a working fire on the 1,000 block of Mudlick Road.

There is no word on injuries or damage at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

