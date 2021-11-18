Units on the scene of house fire in Clendenin

UPDATE (11:52 a.m. on Thursday, November 18): Crews have confirmed that this was an abandoned house, and it is said to be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirms that crews are on the scene of a house fire in Clendenin.

Pinch and Frame fire crews are said to be responding to a working fire on the 1,000 block of Mudlick Road.

There is no word on injuries or damage at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story when more information becomes available.