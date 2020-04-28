University of Charleston plans virtual graduation ceremony

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston has set its virtual commencement ceremony for this Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. Earlier this spring, UC President Martin Roth announced the university would not be able to host its traditional graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic.

“Of all of the decisions we have had to make during the COVID-19 crisis, changing the May 2020 commencement and related professional ceremonies was one of the toughest,” Roth says.

Just under 700 students are eligible for graduation at UC this spring, which includes undergraduate students and graduate students, and both in-seat and online programs, according to the university. Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) will provide the virtual commencement address, and Outstanding Senior of the Year Kelsey Matusic, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Biology, and Outstanding Graduate/Professional Student Glenn Schiotis, UC School of Pharmacy will also give speeches during the event.

UC says graduating students can also choose to participate in the school’s December graduation ceremony. Any May 2020 graduate who would like to walk across the stage, shake hands with the President, and experience a UC graduation ceremony with family and friends on campus is welcome to participate in December. All professional school hooding and pinning ceremonies are also being rescheduled for December, and more details will become available as social restrictions change, according to the university.

“All of us look forward to the day when our students walk across the stage in their regalia, receive their well-earned diploma, hear the cheers from family and friends, and celebrate this important milestone,” says Roth. “We pledge to make it remain special, and while it will not be the ceremony we were all expecting, we will still celebrate graduation at UC.”

The event will be available via the following resources:

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories