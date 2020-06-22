University of Charleston prepares for return to campus this fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston has created a plan to return to campus for the fall semester.

University officials say it will begin the plan by transitioning employees, who have been working remotely since March, back to campus, with all expected to return by early August. Students will begin returning in groups to both the Beckley and Charleston campuses throughout August. Fall classes are expected to begin August 24.

In-seat instruction will continue through the week of November 21. According to university officials, Charleston courses will continue online through December 4 following the week of Thanksgiving. Beckley students will continue in-seat classes, supplemented with online instruction as needed. Winter break will begin December 12, with the spring 2021 semester beginning January 11.

Some guidelines included in the plan include:

Before returning to campus, employees, faculty and students will complete an information form and participate in health and safety practice training. Those arriving on campus from other countries may be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days. Students who are quarantined will be able to access their classes online and will have meals delivered to them.

Face masks will be required in classrooms and all public spaces on campus

Campus spaces, including classrooms, offices, and common areas will be configured to ensure six feet of distance between occupants

Visitation to campus will not be permitted without prior approval

Employees and students are required to perform a daily health assessment. Designated checkpoints will be used to take the temperatures of those on campus when entering buildings

All common areas will be cleaned daily, and hand hygiene supplies will be available in all campus buildings and common areas.

The university says its plan was developed by five task forces of staff, faculty and administration. The groups developed scenarios based on input from the City of Charleston, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and the West Virginia National Guard. The university says it will continue to work with local and state officials throughout the semester and to monitor events to make modifications to the plan as appropriate.

Virtual Town Halls will be conducted for students, faculty and staff to go over the plan, work through concerns and ask questions in the upcoming weeks.

