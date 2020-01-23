Unknown powder puts elementary school on lockdown in Calhoun County, some students quarantined

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Calhoun County Schools say an incident on a school bus has sent some students at Pleasant Hill Elementary school to a local hospital to be quarantined as a precaution.

According to the school district, West Virginia State Police said a student had a balloon on a bus that contained some type of powder. The balloon popped and some of the powder was “transferred” to students on the bus.

Police say they are unsure what the powder was but as a precaution, students on the bus were taken to Minnie Hamilton Health System in Grantsville and quarantined.

Calhoun County Schools say that upon further investigation at PHE, collaborating agencies and Minnie Hamilton have recommended to Calhoun County Schools that no one is to enter or exit Pleasant Hill Elementary School or Calhoun Middle High School until further notice. At this time, this is a precautionary measure while the appropriate agencies conduct their investigations.

The school has canceled all after school activities for the county this evening. The school says there are no safety concerns for other students and staff.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children, at their own discretion.

We have reached out to the Calhoun County Superintendent for more information, but have not hear back at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

