Up to 1,000 new West Virginia jobs as result of agreement

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Up to 1,000 new jobs are coming to the Mountain State as a result of an agreement with a company based in the UK.

According to Governor Jim Justice, DST Innovations, a UK technology company in Wales, has chosen West Virginia as the home of its new American manufacturing based.

The agreement brings a new facility for the development of its new energy cells with Blue Rock Manufacturing.

The manufacturing base will be located in Morgantown, with an expansion planned for the southern coalfields.

“This is a gigantic announcement for West Virginia and I could not be happier,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s wonderful to be able to announce a new international partnership for business in West Virginia. The development is a great example of the special relationship we have with the UK and, now, specifically, with Wales.

A DST spokesperson said “We want to thank Governor Justice and his team for the warm welcome we have received. We are excited to create our American home in West Virginia, and truly believe, together, we can turn West Virginia coal into the clean resource of the future. The technology that will be used in Swansea for the Dragon Energy Island project can be utilized throughout the world, and we welcome the opportunity to aid governments achieve their sustainability and green ambitions.”

The facility will be integral to a new $1.4 billion natural energy project: Dragon Energy Island, located in South Wales.

Products created in the Mountain State will enable the storage of energy generated at the groundbreaking project, harnessing the power of nature.