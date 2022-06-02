UPDATE: 6/2/2022, 11:42 a.m.

ARDEN, W.Va. – After emergency crews attempted to rescue an individual who had reportedly failed to surface after going into the Tygart Valley River, 18-year-old Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson of Detroit, Michigan was found deceased. It was said that he was visiting family in the area.

Crew from the West Virginia State Police, Philippi Police Department, Junior Fire Department, Belington, Elkins, Philippi and Nutter Fort Fire Departments, and Barbour County EMS Squad were on the site.

ORIGINAL: 6/1/2022, 9:13 p.m.

ARDEN, W.Va. – Emergency crews are attempting a water rescue operation in Barbour County, at a popular recreational area known as “Party Rock.”

According to Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter, an 18-year-old man went into the Tygart Valley River and never resurfaced. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is the whole reason we’re telling people not to come down here,” said Carpenter. “It’s treacherous waters, and they don’t need to be swimming in it. This is the things that happen.”

Emergency crews attempt a water rescue in Barbour County on June 1, 2022. (WBOY image)

Several fire departments were on scene to assist, and crews had boats and divers in the water, according to Carpenter.

Carpenter added that due to the time of day, efforts to find the man would need to be halted for now. He said crews would resume looking for the man on Thursday morning.

