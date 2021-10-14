UPDATE: Clarksburg VA’s surgical unit reopens after replacement staff arrives, safety investigation continues

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Oct. 13, officials with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, in Clarksburg, confirmed that its medical surgical unit, known as “3AM,” had been shut down since Oct. 8, following a review of patient safety records.

Local VA officials worked with the VA Capitol Health Care Network (known as VISN 5) and other VISNs across the country to find staffing for the unit, according to VA officials.

The replacement staff has arrived in Clarksburg and has received training “on local policy and procedures regarding 3AM clinical care,” officials said.

As of 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, the medical center came off of medical care diversion and began accepting admissions to all inpatient units, according to a statement.