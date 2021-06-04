UPDATE: Man killed following mine accident in Raleigh County

NAOMA, WV Thursday, June 3, 2021 8:15 p.m. UPDATE: A second mine accident in West Virginia turned deadly in just two days.

Governor Jim Justice announced mine section foreman Nicholas David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was killed earlier this morning when he was hit by an underground shuttle car. The accident happened at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma.

“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community. Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday.” Governor Jim Justice said.

Another fatal accident was reported earlier this week at a coal mine in Marion County.

ORIGINAL STORY: NAOMA, WV (WVNS) — Another mine accident is reported in the state, this one in southern West Virginia.

According to dispatch, they received a call of an apparent mining accident around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine in Raleigh County. Multiple emergency response crews were on scene including West Virginia OES. The scene is now clear.

This is the second mining accident to happen in West Virginia in the last week. We’re working to learn more about the victim’s injuries.