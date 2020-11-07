UPDATE: Two people injured during shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 11: 17 a.m. Nov. 7 – A shooting leads to two injured at a home in Malden, West Virginia.

Brian Humphreys of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says when residents heard a noise outside, one person investigated and saw three males with guns on General Drive.

Officials say one resident and one of the three males fired guns. One of the residents was shot in the arm while one of the three males was shot several times.

Both people have been treated for gun shot wounds overnight.

The incident is still under investigation.

