UPDATE: West Virginia man wanted for assaulting his estranged wife has been arrested

RADFORD, VA (WFXR) — According to the Radford Police Department, a man wanted for assaulting his estranged wife in June, has been taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The police department says officers were dispatched at 12:07 a.m., Sunday, June 28 to a residence in the 300 block of Fairfax Street for a report of a man trying to fight with another person.

When officers arrived on scene, the department says they found a woman who reported her estranged husband — identified as 36-year-old Dennis Ray Blankenship Jr. of Bluefield — made unwanted sexual advances towards her. When she rejected him, police say Blankenship became angry, slammed her against a wall, and put his hand on her throat.

Even after the woman freed herself, Blankenship reportedly blocked her from leaving the home twice before she managed to escape to a neighbor’s home and contact emergency services. However, Blankenship ran away before police arrived.

More details will be provided as they become available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories