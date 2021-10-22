Upshur County man sentenced to 14 years for sex crime against a minor

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Upshur County will spend 168 months, or 14 years, in federal prison for a sex crime against a minor.

United States Attorney William S. Thompson’s office says George Albert Romer, Jr., 63, of Buckhannon, was convicted following a June 2021 jury trial of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Evidence presented at the trial showed Romer began talking on a dating app with a person he understood to be a 15-year-old girl in Lewisburg, West Virginia, on Oct. 31, 2019, and while messaging the person “offered to pay the girl $100 to engage in sexual intercourse.”

He then drove from Buckhannon to Lewisburg on Nov. 1, 2019, and rented a hotel room to meet the minor, Thompson’s office said. Romer was arrested shortly after.

Thompson says once Romer is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for 15 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation.