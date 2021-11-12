Uptick in West Virginia COVID-19 numbers has officials worried about a surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice and his team are keeping a close watch on some troubling trends in the COVID-19 indicators. There were more than 1,000 new cases, in the past day. And now there are more than 6,700 active cases. Both of those numbers are up significantly since the Wednesday briefing. But nearly 49,000 people have received their booster doses, and that’s just a tiny increase from midweek. The numbers are raising big concerns:

“To be just straight-up honest, you may have picked up on something here that could very well be the beginning of the surge, again. Without any question,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

And with case numbers going up again, along with colder weather, more people will be staying indoors especially during the holidays. Here is another worrisome trend: right now, for every person who gets COVID, on average, they infect at least one other person.

“Our transmission rate is now increasing steadily. It is at point-94 percent and it is trending where it would go and will go above 1, during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

Healthcare workers say it’s time to bring back old habits, such as wearing masks indoors, keeping your distance and washing hands often. And, by all means, get vaccinated and get a booster shot if you qualify.

Right now hospitalizations continue to drop, but health officials are worried that with rising case numbers, the trend will change and hospitals could fill up again.

