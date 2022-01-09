US 35 south travel to be impacted for extended period of time due to crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to the Director of Putnam County Emergency Management, there will be an extended lane closure on US 35 south just north of the Crystal Springs Subdivision due to a semi crash.

According to a DOH official, a tanker truck hauling mineral oil went through a guard rail and rolled twice before landing at the bottom of a ditch.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital but is believed to be okay.

Rob Macko

The slow lane on the south side is closed for now but the Director says that all southbound will likely have to be closed to get the semi and trailer pulled back up over a the hill it went over.

Rob Macko